Marcus Mumford reveals Steven Spielberg directed music video for new song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Marcus Mumford reveals Steven Spielberg directed music video for new song

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 6:52 pm
Marcus Mumford reveals Steven Spielberg directed music video for new song (Ian West/PA)
Marcus Mumford reveals Steven Spielberg directed music video for new song (Ian West/PA)

Marcus Mumford has revealed that the video for his new song was directed by world famous filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The footage for Mumford’s track Cannibal was filmed in one continuous shot by the Oscar-winning director on his phone, in a high school gym in New York.

It is the first music video that Spielberg has directed.

Mumford said he had been “overwhelmed” by the support from those around him and thanked his entire crew, which included Spielberg and producers Kate Capshaw and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

British actress Carey Mulligan was also credited with costume design for the video.

Sharing pictures of the shoot on Instagram, the Mumford and Sons frontman wrote: “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone.

“Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude.

“When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.

“Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal