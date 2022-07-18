David Jensen reveals what ‘keeps him going’ through Parkinson’s challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

David Jensen reveals what ‘keeps him going’ through Parkinson’s challenges

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:02 am
David Jensen (Steve Parsons/PA)
David Jensen (Steve Parsons/PA)

David Jensen has revealed his radio presenting and football “keep him going” through the challenges of his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The Radio 1 stalwart and DJ, also known by his nickname “Kid”, has been living with the disease for more than a decade.

Jensen said he will “forever be in debt” to his family and friends, including Chris Tarrant and Jools Holland who he noted were among the first to pick up the phone after he made his diagnosis public in 2018.

David Jensen Sony Radio Awards
DJ David Jensen (Ian West/PA)

Writing in the Radio Times, he said: “I appreciate it may trickle away, but for now the adrenaline and the excitement of doing radio are enormously valuable.

“My football and my broadcasting keep me going, and the weekly discipline of hosting the show on Boom Radio from my home remains a real kick — almost 60 years on from my first broadcasts back home in Canada.”

He currently hosts a weekly show, titled Kid Jensen’s ’70s, on Friday evenings on the Boom Radio station.

The veteran broadcaster admitted that alongside doing up buttons, biting his tongue is “one of the craziest annoyances for a radio presenter living with Parkinson’s”.

He added: “Hopefully, my voice sounds much as it used to — that’s certainly what people say to me.”

The former Top Of The Pops presenter, who was nicknamed “Kid” when he was the youngest radio presenter in Europe, said he has done a lot of reflection since his diagnosis.

He noted that some of the key memories that come to mind are from his “colourful days” at Radio 1 in the 1970s and meeting Queen and Genesis’ Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins in their earlier years.

(Radio Times/PA)

Jensen said his diagnosis has also helped him appreciate his close friends more, adding: “I’ll forever be in debt to those who’ve helped me through the past 12 years of Parkinson’s.

“Gudrun, my family, the medical staff, my good friends and those like Chris Tarrant and Jools Holland who were among the first to pick up the phone when I made my diagnosis public.”

He added that “those in the know” say he is “coping well” and that experts have predicted he could live into his 80s.

He said: “So I likely won’t be around into my 90s unlike many in my family. I’m 71 now — and still a Kid.”

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal