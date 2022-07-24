Concerts to mark contemporary completion of Bach’s unfinished organ works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concerts to mark contemporary completion of Bach’s unfinished organ works

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 10:11 am
Performances of Bach And Friends: The Orgelbuchlein Completed will take place at Temple Church in the City of London (Ian West/PA)
Performances of Bach And Friends: The Orgelbuchlein Completed will take place at Temple Church in the City of London (Ian West/PA)

After more than 300 years, Johann Sebastian Bach’s mysteriously unfinished Orgelbuchlein – Little Organ Book – is to receive a full UK premiere as the Royal College of Organists (RCO) presents a complete performance of the project.

The premiere of Bach And Friends: The Orgelbuchlein Completed will take place in September and demonstrate 118 new pieces of music composed to complete the unfinished Orgelbuchlein.

German composer Bach intended for the original manuscript to contain 164 chorales but ultimately left it unfinished with only 46 completed and nothing but the titles written for the remainder.

Over the course of more than a decade, the Orgelbuchlein project’s director and organist William Whitehead has commissioned contemporary composers such as John Rutter, Judith Bingham, Sir Stephen Hough, Sally Beamish, Louis Andriessen, Daniel Kidane, Roxanna Panufnik and Nico Muhly to fill in the Orgelbuchlein’s missing pieces.

The result of Whitehead and the composers’ work is a new and now-complete Orgelbuchlein – a collection of 164 short chorale preludes containing a cross-section of contemporary European styles, with newly edited versions of Bach’s original pieces.

Speaking about the project, Whitehead said: “The manuscript of Orgelbuchlein has always been such a tantalising mystery, with no one knowing exactly why Bach completed only a quarter of his intended 164 chorale preludes.

“But by leaving the titles for the missing 118 pieces he presented us with a unique and intriguing opportunity – what would happen if we commissioned the most interesting composers working today to meet this challenge in ways which reinvent the techniques laid down by Bach in ways which are entirely their own?

“The result is an astonishing completed work, an eclectic but cohesive whole with many of the schools of contemporary composition represented – minimalism, spirituality, new complexity, modernism, serialism and jazz, together with a range of styles from periods since Bach’s death.”

In addition to the 118 composers who were commissioned to work on the project, a number of individual sponsors supported the commissions.

Regional director of the Royal College of Organists and one of the organists performing at the event, Tom Bell, added: “The ‘crowdfunded’ nature of this project really is a remarkable feature.

Performances of Bach and Friends: The Orgelbuchlein Completed will take place at a number of London venues, including St Paul’s Cathedral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Through composition competitions and direct sponsorship, the RCO is delighted to have supported the commissioning of seven pieces, and other organisations have made major contributions, but more than half of those supporting this fantastic work have been private individuals – people from every walk of life who have been as captivated and inspired by this challenge as we have.

“It is an exceptional collective and collaborative artistic effort of which everyone involved should be immensely proud.”

Among the musicians joining the eight organists will be the choirs of St James’s Palace Chapel Royal and St Paul’s Cathedral, and the Fred Thomas Trio.

Bach and Friends: The Orgelbuchlein Completed will consist of 10 events, running at various venues including St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Temple Church in the City of London from September 23 to 25.

Each of the concerts will be presented by broadcaster Zeb Soanes and feature a themed collection of contemporary pieces plus a selection of Bach’s original compositions.

All performances of Bach And Friends: The Orgelbuchlein Completed will be free to attend with no pre-booking required.

