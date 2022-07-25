Manchester ‘has already proven it can host Eurovision in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Manchester ‘has already proven it can host Eurovision in 2023’

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 5:43 pm
Sacha Lord, co-founder of Manchester’s Parklife (Parliament TV/PA)
Sacha Lord, co-founder of Manchester’s Parklife (Parliament TV/PA)

Manchester has already proven itself capable of hosting Eurovision in 2023, its night-time economy adviser has said.

Sacha Lord, who is also co-founder of the city’s Parklife festival, said its rich musical history with bands such as New Order and Happy Mondays would mean it had a “strong bid”.

The BBC and the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the annual contest, will start the biding process this week after it was confirmed the UK will host next year on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig has already announced the city intends to apply.

Lord told the PA news agency: “I wear Manchester on my heart and when I saw it breaking in the news, I thought, ‘It has to be Manchester, it really does’.

“Only a few weeks ago, we saw that the infrastructure of the city centre can absolutely cope.

“Speaking on a personal level, when my festival Parklife was on back in June we had 80,000 people there, we had about 50,000 people at The Killers… It absolutely works.

“I was delighted that at exactly the same time our new leader for Manchester, Bev Craig, came out and said, ‘Yes, that’s it, we are going to put a bid in’.

“I can’t think of any reason why Manchester wouldn’t get it.”

Noting that London has hosted the contest on four occasions previously, he added: “It feels like this is our time.”

Lord admitted he was “biased” because he grew up as part of the city’s famous Madchester music scene of the late 1980s.

He said: “I did start my career at the Hacienda, the explosion of Factory Records – New Order, James, Happy Mondays, all those amazing bands that were known as Madchester.

“Wherever I go on my travels in the world, especially when I’m on holiday, people say, ‘Where are you from?’, I say Manchester.

“We automatically get associated with music and football, and I think that’s what the city is known for.

“This will be a strong bid and let’s not forget we had the toughest restrictions than any other city region during lockdown.

“It felt like we’re in Tier 3 for decades.

“So what a boost for the whole economy that would be to land that.”

London and Sheffield have both also announced their intention to make a bid for host city.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]