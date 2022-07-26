Sir Mo Farah among famous faces shortlisted at 2022 Ethnicity Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Mo Farah among famous faces shortlisted at 2022 Ethnicity Awards

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 9:02 am
Sir Mo Farah among those shortlisted at 2022 Ethnicity Awards (Justin Kernoghan/PA)
Sir Mo Farah among those shortlisted at 2022 Ethnicity Awards (Justin Kernoghan/PA)

Sir Mo Farah is among the famous faces to be shortlisted for the 2022 Ethnicity Awards, shortly after the release of a revelatory documentary about his traumatic childhood.

The Gold medal-winning Olympian is nominated for the Sports Personality gong at this year’s ceremony, due to take place in October in partnership with HSBC UK.

The Ethnicity awards recognise individuals with a track record of working to advance equality and opportunity for Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups in society.

Mo Farah revelations
Sir Mo’s Sports Personality nomination comes shortly after the release of a revelatory BBC documentary about his traumatic childhood (Andy Boag/BBC/PA)

It comes after the release of the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah which saw Sir Mo reveal he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.

He is nominated for the Sports Personality award as “Sir Mo Farah (Hussein Abdi Kahin)” – which is his birth name, as was revealed in the documentary.

Also nominated at this year’s awards are celebrities including musicians Dave, Emeli Sande and Stormzy, TV personality Alison Hammond and British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Grime artist Stormzy is nominated in the music category at the 2022 Ethnicity Awards (Ian West/PA)

Enninful is nominated in the Burberry Inspirational Public Figure category, alongside Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Rudolph and actors Dev Patel, Golda Rosheuvel, and Marvel stars Letitia Wright and Simu Liu.

Hammond is nominated alongside Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy and BBC anchor Clive Myrie in the Presenter, Journalist or Host category.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and professor Jonathan Van Tam, who became a household name during the pandemic, are nominated in the public service or campaigner category.

Action for Children’s The Ultimate News Quiz 2022
Alison Hammond is nominated alongside Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy and BBC anchor Clive Myrie in the Presenter, Journalist or Host category (James Manning/PA)

Founder of the Ethnicity Awards, Sarah Garrett MBE, said: “These awards exist to shine a light on the individuals, organisations and charities who are helping to make the world a better place for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities during what continues to be a very challenging time.

“The fact there continues to be racist abuse at sporting events, racial profiling in fashion, regressive stances in politics and stereotyping across the board, to name but a few problems, shows that we still have a long way to go.

“However, every nominee here has used their platform to shine a light on issues facing Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

“I’d therefore like to congratulate all those on the shortlist, you have all done important work to advance equality and promote opportunity.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with you at the Ethnicity Awards in October.”

