‘I was a great player’ – Sam Fox reminisces on her time as a footballer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

‘I was a great player’ – Sam Fox reminisces on her time as a footballer

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:12 pm
Samantha Fox has spoken about her time playing for Arsenal Women’s Football Club (Ian West/PA)
Samantha Fox has spoken about her time playing for Arsenal Women’s Football Club (Ian West/PA)

Model and singer Samantha Fox has reflected on her time playing for Arsenal Women’s Football Club after the England Women’s team triumphed in the Women’s Euro 2022 final.

Fox, 56, found fame in the early 1980s as a Page 3 model in The Sun newspaper before going on to forge a successful singing career.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Fox discussed a lesser known fact about herself – that she once played for Arsenal Women’s Football Club before leaving the sport because she was too small.

After presenter Richard Madeley revealed she had once played for the women’s squad, Fox said: “Women’s football has come so far since I played.

“It’s just amazing. I was number seven. I was the David Beckham.”

She continued: “I was a great player.

“The only thing against me was being tiny because the girls used to be so big when they used to attack me, I quickly learned to do nutmegs, which were through the legs and run around.”

The England women’s football team beat Germany 2-1 on Sunday evening in front of a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium.

Isle of Wight Festival 2014 – Day 1
Fox found fame as a model before going on to forge a successful singing career (Yui Mok/PA)

Fox, who was on the weekday breakfast show with her wife, Linda Olsen, also spoke about finding love again after losing her former partner, Myra Stratton, to cancer in 2015.

Fox and Olsen met in Norway after Olsen bought “meet and greet” tickets for a concert of Fox’s.

“At the grand old age of 56, I mean I’ve always wanted to be married, always,” Fox said.

“I was nearly married before but something very unfortunate happened, and then I met lovely Linda six years ago and never looked back.”

She added: “Love at first sight I would say.”

The pair married on June 18 after postponing their wedding as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking about the wedding and the progress of LGBT marriage, Fox said: “Because of waiting three years, I was so excited when the day happened.”

Adding: “It’s amazing that it wasn’t legal 50 years ago, because we believe that love is love.”

Reflecting on the death of Ms Stratton, Fox said: “It certainly puts life into perspective.

“And when you go through something like that, you certainly grow up, and you see life for what it really is.

“And she was very, very brave and I think anybody looking after somebody dying from cancer (is) very, very brave too.

“It’s one of the hardest things I think I’ve ever been through, and I’ve been through a lot in my life and my career.”

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday at 6am on ITV.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal