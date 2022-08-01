Disability charity urges Beyonce to remove offensive term from new song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disability charity urges Beyonce to remove offensive term from new song

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 2:34 pm
Beyonce has faced a backlash over the lyrics to her song Heated, which features on her new album, Renaissance (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce has faced a backlash for the use of an offensive term in her song Heated, with a UK disability charity urging her to remove the word.

The track features on the American singer-songwriter’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, which was released last week.

The 40-year-old has since received criticism online over the lyrics to Heated, which was co-written by Canadian rapper Drake, for the inclusion of an ableist slur which is used twice towards the end of the song.

The term is sometimes used to refer to individuals with cerebral palsy, a condition which affects sufferers’ muscle co-ordination.

Disability equality charity Scope spoke out against Beyonce’s use of the word, less than a month after it did the same for American singer-songwriter Lizzo.

The charity’s media manager, Warren Kirwan, said: “It’s appalling that one of the world’s biggest stars has chosen to include this deeply offensive term.

“Just weeks ago, Lizzo received a huge backlash from fans who felt hurt and let down after she used the same abhorrent language.

“Thankfully she did the right thing and re-recorded the song. It’s hard to believe that could have gone unnoticed by Beyonce’s team.

“Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face every day, and which impact on every aspect of disabled people’s lives.

“Beyonce has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we’d urge her to remove this offensive lyric.”

Lizzo re-released her song Grrrls with a “lyric change” and issued a statement apologising after facing criticism for her use of the same word.

The pop superstar, who is known for promoting body positivity and self-love in her music, said she “never want(s) to promote derogatory language” and said she is “dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world”.

Following the release of Renaissance, Beyonce fans, colloquially known as the Beyhive, said her highly anticipated album was “made with the LGBT community in mind” as they shared their initial thoughts on the new release.

Representatives for Beyonce have been contacted for comment.

