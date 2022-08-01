Beyonce set for fourth number one solo album with Renaissance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce set for fourth number one solo album with Renaissance

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 6:02 pm
(Mason Poole/Beyonce/PA)
(Mason Poole/Beyonce/PA)

Beyonce is on course to secure her fourth UK number one solo album with Renaissance.

The pop superstar’s hedonistic new record, which incorporates house music and dance floor-focused Afrobeats, is currently outselling the rest of the top five combined, according to an update from the Official Charts Company.

These include Harry’s House by Harry Styles at number two and the critically acclaimed Surrender by Maryland singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers at number three.

At number four is the re-release of Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever by indie rockers The Cribs and the 30 compilation by rave outfit Orbital is at number five.

Break My Soul, the lead single from Renaissance, is also challenging for the number one single this week, prompting speculation Beyonce could achieve the rare chart double.

The 40-year-old has previously topped the UK charts on three occasions as a solo artist – with debut Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016).

As a member of Destiny’s Child, she reached number one with Survivor in 2001.

Renaissance is Beyonce’s seventh studio album, and her first offering in six years following the release of the critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]