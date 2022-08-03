Welsh Tory criticises ‘disappointing’ withdrawal of Cardiff’s Eurovision bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Welsh Tory criticises ‘disappointing’ withdrawal of Cardiff’s Eurovision bid

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 6:14 pm
Principality Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
Principality Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Welsh Conservatives have said the withdrawal of Cardiff’s bid to host Eurovision 2023 is “really disappointing” as it could have been a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to put the nation on the map.

On Wednesday, Cardiff Council, the Welsh Government and the Principality Stadium released a joint statement announcing they had been exploring the viability of bringing the song contest to Wales’s capital city, but will not proceed due to the “complexity of staging the event”.

Welsh Conservative member of the Senedd Tom Giffard, the shadow culture minister, said the withdrawal shows a “lack of ambition” from the Labour government and asked if other cities had been considered.

Mr Giffard said: “Bringing Eurovision to Wales is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put our nation on the map, and to see the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council fail to deliver it is really disappointing.

“Whilst I understand that there were particular challenges in bringing the whole event to Cardiff, it doesn’t seem that the Welsh Government looked at any options outside of the capital city.

“The semi-finals may have been able to have been held in the new Swansea Arena, for example. But this avenue doesn’t seem to have been explored.

“The Welsh Labour Government has always been lukewarm on the idea of bringing Eurovision to Wales, as they demonstrated in our Senedd debate on the subject back in June.

“Given the way Labour is attacking our tourism industry at the moment, I’m not surprised to see their continued lack of ambition in bringing a highlight of the global cultural calendar to Wales.”

It was announced last month that the UK will host the song contest on behalf of Ukraine as the organisers from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country after the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra won this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, with the UK’s Sam Ryder coming runner-up.

Many cities across the UK have launched bids to host the event including London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Cheryl Baker, who was part of Bucks Fizz when they won Eurovision in 1981, had previously suggested Cardiff would be a good place to host the competition.

Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision (Eurovision/PA)

In a statement shared on Wednesday, Cardiff Council, the Welsh Government and the Principality Stadium said they worked quickly to “establish the feasibility” of a bid from Wales’s capital city, noting its “very strong track record in hosting major events” and saying the “world-class” stadium made it a “natural fit” for the event.

However, they added: “The complexity of staging the event means that a significant number of scheduled events in the Principality Stadium during spring 2023 would have to be cancelled as a result.”

They added that after exploring potential options with the BBC to accommodate the existing schedule, they were unable to find a solution and had collectively agreed that Cardiff could not go forward with the bid.

The council, the Welsh Government and the Principality Stadium have all been approached for comment.

