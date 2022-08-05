Justin Bieber among celebrities shocked by Russia’s jailing of Brittney Griner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Justin Bieber among celebrities shocked by Russia’s jailing of Brittney Griner

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 4:14 am
Justin Bieber among celebrities shocked by Brittney Griner Russian imprisonment (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Justin Bieber among celebrities shocked by Brittney Griner Russian imprisonment (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Justin Bieber is among famous faces expressing shock and dismay at the imprisonment of US basketball player Brittney Griner in Russia.

The pop megastar took to social media to offer his help in getting the athlete home after she received a sentence of nine years in prison for bringing cannabis oil into Russia.

Writing on his Instagram story, the 28-year-old singer said: “this hurts.

“If anyone knows any way I can help please let me know.”

Russia Griner
US basketball star Griner, 31, was sentenced to nine years in jail on Thursday (Evgenia Novozhenina/AP)

31-year-old Griner, a two-time US Olympic champion who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was handed the sentence by Judge Anna Sotnikova on Thursday.

Other celebrities reacting to the news included Jada Pinkett Smith, Mia Farrow and rapper 50 Cent.

Pinkett Smith wrote: “On the same day we got justice for Breonna (Taylor)… I find out that Brittney Griner just got nine years in Russia #FreeBrittney.”

Actress Farrow said the news was “heartbreaking”.

Magic Mike XXL premiere – London
Other celebrities reacting to the news included Jada Pinkett Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“The Russian judge ignored everything Britney Griner had stated,” she tweeted.

He sentenced her to nine years in a ‘penal colony’ for carrying two vaping cartridges, which were medically prescribed.

“Damn. Heartbreaking.”

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, said: “This is wild, smh (shaking my head).”

“You don’t ever want to get caught up in the politics, They are gonna tell her like 10 years for a vape pen, watch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal