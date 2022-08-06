Willow Smith: I love and accept my family for their humanness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Willow Smith: I love and accept my family for their humanness

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 1:27 am
Willow Smith: I love and accept my family for their humanness (Doug Peters/PA)
Willow Smith: I love and accept my family for their humanness (Doug Peters/PA)

Willow Smith says she loves her family for “being human” but that because of their high-profile status in the media their fallibility “sometimes isn’t accepted”.

The musician said that the now infamous incident at this year’s Oscars ceremony – in which her father Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage – has not derailed her own creativity.

It comes shortly after Smith apologised again to Rock in his first public statement in three months.

In a five-minute video posted on Instagram, the actor answered a series of questions from social media about the incident on March 27, during which he took to the stage following a joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Willow touched on the issue during an interview with US media outlet Billboard about her upcoming album Coping Mechanism.

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she said.

“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

She added that the media fallout following the Oscars incident did not “rock me as much as my own internal demons”.

Her father was banned from all Academy events or programmes for 10 years following his “unprecedented” behaviour.

Two days on from the incident, he issued a public apology to Rock and the Oscars production team, saying he reacted “emotionally” to the joke and that “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

Pinkett Smith also called for a “season of healing” on her own social media post.

