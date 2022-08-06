Westlife thrill thousands of fans in band’s first ever Wembley Stadium gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Westlife thrill thousands of fans in band’s first ever Wembley Stadium gig

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 10:33 pm
Westlife on stage at Wembley Stadium (PA)
Westlife on stage at Wembley Stadium (PA)

Irish boyband Westlife have performed their greatest hits to a packed Wembley Stadium.

The sold-out show, featuring numbers such Flying Without Wings, was part of their Wild Dreams Tour.

It was the first time in the chart-topping band’s history that they have played at the famous London venue.

Westlife at Wembley Stadium
Westlife on stage at Wembley Stadium (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Brian McFadden found fame with Westlife after forming in 1998.

They disbanded in 2012 after 14 years of success, but reunited in 2018 without McFadden – who left the band in 2004.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and James Morrison took to the Wembley stage to perform before the Irish quartet thrilled the crowd on Saturday night.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Aaron Chown/PA)

Westlife, who have a huge UK following, have sold more than 55 million records.

This week Feehily said that securing the Wembley gig nearly 25 years into their music careers had slightly “blown our minds a little bit”.

He told ITV’s This Morning on Friday: “I think playing concerts like this in Wembley Stadium is something that we’ve dreamed of since we were little boys and to actually be here now, I think for us it just means so much, nearly 25 years into our career to b playing to a sold-out Wembley Stadium.”

(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Filan agreed that finally playing Wembley was a “massive achievement” for the group, saying: “We’ve played stadiums all over the world but Wembley Stadium is probably the most famous stadium in the world.

“And I suppose once you play the stadium you’re in a very elite list of people that are lucky enough to play it and I obviously think of bands like Queen and people like that.

“It’s pretty incredible and we’re very proud of it.

“It’s a massive achievement for us.”

The concert was also broadcast live in cinemas across the UK and #westlifeincinemas was trending on Twitter.

