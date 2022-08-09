The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 7:15 pm
The Pogues performing at Brixton Academy, London (Alamy/PA)
The Pogues performing at Brixton Academy, London (Alamy/PA)

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.

The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London.

Posting a black and white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by the bassist.

They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end.”

In his own tribute, the band’s frontman, Shane MacGowan, described Hunt as a “great friend and a great bass player”.

“I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will all miss him.

“May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends, love Shane.”

Fellow bandmate Spider Stacy also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge’ #TrickyTrees”.

The musician and songwriter was born in Hampshire, England on May 4 1950.

Before he began playing bass in The Pogues in 1986, he was a part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favourites.

He was involved in the Celtic-inspired band’s subsequent work including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God which featured the Christmas hit, Fairytale Of New York.

Hunt featured in their material until their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996.

He has writing credits on a number of their songs including Love You Til the End.

The band consisted of MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Hunt and other musicians throughout the years.

