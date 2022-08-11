UB40 lead tributes to Musical Youth’s Frederick Waite Jr following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UB40 lead tributes to Musical Youth’s Frederick Waite Jr following his death

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 5:14 pm
Musical Youth (Archive/PA)
Musical Youth (Archive/PA)

UB40 are among those who have paid tribute to Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr following his death at the age of 55.

His Grammy-nominated reggae band announced the news on Thursday hailing Waite as a “musical legend who inspired many young musicians”.

They are best known for their hit track Pass The Dutchie which went to number one in 1982.

In a statement on Twitter, they wrote: “We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr.

“Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time.

“We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years.

“Rest in Eternal Peace”.

Fellow Birmingham-bred reggae and pop band UB40 tweeted that they were “sad” to hear the news and sent their thoughts to his family and the group.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Musical Youth perform on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)

Musical Youth, consisting of Dennis Seaton, Michael Grant, Kelvin Grant, Patrick Waite and Waite Jr, were formed in Birmingham in 1979.

They went on to release two albums, 1982’s The Youth Of Today and Different Style! in 1983, and received a Grammy nomination for the best new artist in 1984.

In 1985 they disbanded but Seaton and Grant reformed as a duo in 2001.

Pass The Dutchie has once again become a hit, with the band performing the song at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on Monday.

It was also featured in season four of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

