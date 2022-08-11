Sir Paul McCartney mourns death of brother-in-law who will be ‘sorely missed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney mourns death of brother-in-law who will be ‘sorely missed’

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 7:21 pm
Sir Paul McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney has remembered his brother-in-law and lawyer John Eastman for his sense of humour and “supreme” devotion to his family following his death.

The Beatles musician, 80, announced the news on Instagram – sharing a picture of the pair holding yoga poses.

He captioned it: “Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families.

“John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life.

“Not only did he help me massively in my business dealings as my lawyer but as a friend he was hard to beat.

“His sense of humour always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme.”

Sir Paul, who became Glastonbury’s oldest solo headliner after celebrating his milestone birthday this year, said the pair had “so many fun times together through the years”.

He added: “There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man.

“He will be sorely missed but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him. See ya Johnny!”

Mr Eastman was the brother of Sir Paul’s late wife Linda McCartney, who died in 1998.

