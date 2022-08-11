Charity calls for Ukrainian refugees to have front row seats at Eurovision 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity calls for Ukrainian refugees to have front row seats at Eurovision 2023

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 12:03 am
Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry Kalush Orchestra (Eurovision 2022/PA)
A UK-based think tank and charity has called for Ukrainian refugees and their UK host families to be given “priority tickets” to Eurovision 2023.

The event’s organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), previously decided the event cannot be held in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and the UK will instead host the competition on behalf of the war-torn country.

A shortlist of possible host cities are set to be announced on Friday, with Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Sheffield having all entered bids to host the annual music competition.

British Future, a think tank and charity concerned with issues surrounding integration and immigration, identity and race, has proposed Welcomers Eurovision – an initiative designed to celebrate the welcoming efforts from those in Britain and other European nations who have offered their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

As part of Welcomers Eurovision, priority tickets to Eurovision 2023 would be allocated to Ukrainian refugees in the UK and to the host families who have offered them a place to stay under the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Speaking about the proposed initiative, the director of British Future Sunder Katwala said: “The 2023 Eurovision is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the warm welcome that thousands of Brits have offered to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“Britain is hosting the contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine – what better way to embody that than by inviting some of the thousands of citizens who are now hosting Ukrainian families in their homes?

“Nothing could be more in the Eurovision spirit of friendship and co-operation between European neighbours.

“The public’s response to the crisis in Ukraine – and indeed the thousands of others across the UK who are helping to welcome other new arrivals, from Hong Kong, Afghanistan and elsewhere – is something we can all be proud of.”

The shortlist of possible Eurovision 2023 host cities will be announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on August 12.

Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at this year’s competition in Turin, Italy.

As a result of the conflict in Ukraine, the UK was given the chance to host Eurovision for the ninth time – more than any other country – after their 2022 entrant Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Speaking previously about the UK being given the chance to host the contest, Ryder, 33, said: “It’s Ukraine’s party, we’re just inviting them to throw it at our house.

“I know how much it meant to Kalush and the Ukrainian delegation that it would be held at home in Ukraine next year.

“I’m not the only one whose heart is heavy knowing that that can’t be the case at this moment in time.”

The Welcomers Eurovision proposal is part of a new list of recommendations published in a British Future report – Seizing the moment: Why events matter for social connection and shared identity – published as a submission to the Power of Events Inquiry by London 2012 legacy organisation Spirit of 2012.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

The host city is expected to be announced by the autumn.

