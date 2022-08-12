Eurovision 2023: How will the final decision on the host city be made?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Eurovision 2023: How will the final decision on the host city be made?

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 9:31 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 10:01 am
Sam Ryder finished second for the UK in 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sam Ryder finished second for the UK in 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl joined Scott Mills and Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning to announce the shortlist for the 2023 event.

Twenty cities submitted an “expression of interest” to host, but only seven were selected.

Here is what you need to know about the process.

– Which cities have been shortlisted?

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have reached the second and final stage of the selection process.

– Did any major contenders miss out?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced London’s bid in July but the capital does not feature on the shortlist.

– How will the host city be chosen from the shortlist?

The final decision will be determined by which city scores highest against a criteria assessed by the BBC.

These include having a suitable venue and sufficient space to host the contest, the financial commitment it is able to make and the strength of its cultural offering both on and off screen.

For the 2022 event in Turin, Italy, the criteria included the host city being able to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators as well as a press centre at its venue, and also having an international airport and “ample” hotel accommodation.

– Will Ukraine play a part?

The winning host city will have to prove it can showcase Ukrainian culture and music.

The BBC said: “All applicants demonstrated how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities to mark the fact that Ukraine are the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Kalush Orchestra
Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision in Turin earlier this year (Yui Mok/PA)

– Who decides the winner?

A joint decision will be made between the BBC as the UK’s state broadcaster and the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the event.

– Which city is currently the favourite?

Bookmakers Ladbrokes has Glasgow as the frontrunner with odds of 11/8.

Birmingham is close behind with odds of 2/1, while Liverpool places third with odds of 5/1.

Sheffield currently lags in last place with odds of 33/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s Eurovision wish might well come true, and at this point it looks like the only thing standing in hers and Glasgow’s way would be the Brummies, with the odds suggesting a two-horse race is on the cards.”

– When will the final decision be announced?

No date has been set but the EBU has said the announcement will take place in autumn.

The contest usually takes place in May.

