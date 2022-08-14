Paul O’Grady reveals reason for leaving BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Paul O’Grady reveals reason for leaving BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 6:13 pm
Paul O’Grady (Stuart Wilson/PA)
Paul O’Grady has revealed he is quitting his BBC Radio 2 show as he “wasn’t really happy” with the schedule shake-up which saw him share the slot with another presenter.

The 67-year-old has hosted the Sunday afternoon programme for around 14 years before a change saw him regularly swapping with comic Rob Beckett.

The duo have been hosting their shows alternately, each for 13 weeks at a time.

In a video shared on his Instagram ahead of his final show at the station on Sunday, O’Grady explained why he had decided to leave.

He said: “The reason I’m leaving, because everybody’s asked me this, is because I wasn’t really happy with the 13 weeks on, 13 weeks off business.

“So I did the honourable thing, I honoured my contract, gave my notice in and now I’m off.

“Thanks very much and good luck to everyone on Radio 2 and long may it continue.”

The presenter also thanked fans for their kind messages following him making the announcement earlier this month that he was leaving.

A Bigger Splash Premiere – London
Paul O’Grady (Doug Peters/PA)

He gave a special mention to his producer Malcolm Prince, saying: “I’ve been really lucky in my time to have worked with some smashing producers and Malcolm is way up there believe you me.”

O’Grady is the latest established presenter to leave the station, after Steve Wright, also 67, was replaced by Scott Mills, 48, after 24 years on the network.

Vanessa Feltz, 60, is also stepping back from her shows on Radio 2 and BBC Radio London after almost 20 years at the helm.

O’Grady’s final show will feature his regular features, including Lost TV Theme, the Thank You Letter Of The Week and an unexpected playlist.

The BBC confirmed Beckett will return for at least another 13 weeks of shows from August 21.

