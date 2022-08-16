Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 7:09 pm
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has celebrated her twins’ first birthday (Ian West/PA)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has celebrated her twins’ first birthday (Ian West/PA)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said “life has a whole new meaning” in a touching Instagram post celebrating her twins’ first birthday.

The 30-year-old Little Mix star gave birth to the twins she shares with footballer Andre Gray in August last year.

Alongside a selection of photos firstly showing Pinnock in the hospital before giving birth, followed by images of her children’s first year, she wrote: “Our cubbies turn one today. I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness.

“I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas.

“I am so so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning.

“My life has a whole new meaning.

“I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it.”

Pinnock, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was engaged to Gray in May 2020 and announced in May 2021 that she was pregnant.

She shared the news with photos on Instagram in which she cradled her baby bump and wore an emerald green strapless bra top with flowing sleeves.

After giving birth last year, Pinnock chose not to reveal the gender or names of her children.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and became one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

In December 2021, a year after the departure of band member Jesy Nelson, Little Mix announced they would be taking a break after 10 years together.

Breaking the news on their official Instagram account, they shared a montage of performance clips, accompanied by their song Between Us.

The band gave their final performance in May at London’s O2 Arena.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Darius Campbell Danesh rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol. Photo: PA
Former Scottish pop star Darius Campbell Danesh, 41, found dead at US home
0
Arab Strap are set to play Aberdeen to promote album As Days Get Dark. Photo by Paul Savage.
Indie legends Arab Strap remember chaotic Aberdeen gig ahead of return to the Granite…
0
Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune (Ian West/PA)
Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune
Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles
Self Esteem (Olivia Richardson/PA)
Singer Self Esteem: It feels radical to be a healthy size 14
R Kelly (Amr Alfiky/AP)
R Kelly jury selection begins over trial-fixing allegations
Adele has given a rare glimpse into her private life saying she has ‘never been in love like this’
Adele gushes about boyfriend Rich Paul: ‘I’m obsessed with him’
Rachel Stevens (Ian West/PA)
Rachel Stevens on how she handles her daughter following in her famous footsteps
Paul O’Grady (Yui Mok/PA)
Paul O’Grady thanks loyal listeners as he signs off from final BBC Radio 2…

More from Press and Journal

Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0
Aberdeen Mela will be returning for the first time in three years. Supplied by Aberdeen Mela.
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0