Aitch vows to ‘fix’ situation after Ian Curtis mural covered with album advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Aitch vows to ‘fix’ situation after Ian Curtis mural covered with album advert

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 11:04 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:06 am
Aitch said he would not want to ‘disrespect a local hero like Ian’ (Ian West/PA)
Aitch said he would not want to ‘disrespect a local hero like Ian’ (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Aitch has said he is trying to fix the situation “pronto” after a mural of late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis was painted over with an advert for his forthcoming debut album.

The wall painting on Port Street in his home city of Manchester’s Northern Quarter was unveiled in 2020 by street artist Akse P19.

Late on Tuesday, Aitch shared a photo on Twitter of the image being covered over with the visuals for Close To Home, which is due out on Friday.

The 22-year-old tweeted: “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

On Wednesday morning, the wall appeared to have been returned to a blank state.

Curtis fronted influential Salford post-punk band Joy Division for four years until 1980 when he took his own life, aged 23, on the eve of their first North American tour.

Ian Curtis mural
The mural of Ian Curtis had been unveiled in 2020 (Alamy/PA)

The quick response from Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, prompted a positive reaction from a number of famous Manchester artists.

Peter Hook, bassist in Joy Division and later in New Order, responded with thumbs up emoji and wrote: “Thank you @OfficialAitch great gesture.”

1990s electronic dance music group N-Trance and singer Rowetta from the Happy Mondays were also among those praising the move.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham tweeted: “Respect to @OfficialAitch for this. It should never have happened and he shouldn’t have been put in this position.

The wall had been returned to a blank state on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Ian is a true icon of our city. He must be fully restored and left in his place for time in memoriam. Thanks to everyone for showing what Ian means to us.”

In May, former members of Joy Division gathered for a mental health panel in the Houses of Parliament to mark 42 years to the day since Curtis’s death.

Following his death, the band continued under the new name of New Order, eschewing their dark post-punk sound in favour of synths and electronic beats, and becoming a powerful commercial force.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Travis Barker of Blink-182 has joined the line-up (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
R Kelly performs in 2013 (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
R Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago
ASAP Rocky sued for £20,600 by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky sued by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has celebrated her twins’ first birthday (Ian West/PA)
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday
Darius Campbell Danesh rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol. Photo: PA
Former Scottish pop star Darius Campbell Danesh, 41, found dead at US home
0
Arab Strap are set to play Aberdeen to promote album As Days Get Dark. Photo by Paul Savage.
Indie legends Arab Strap remember chaotic Aberdeen gig ahead of return to the Granite…
0
Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune (Ian West/PA)
Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune
Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0