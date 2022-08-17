Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drummers Travis Barker, Lars Ulrich and Martin Chambers have been added to the line-up for the Wembley Stadium tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins.

The trio – from the bands Blink-182, Metallica and The Pretenders respectively – join a star-studded billing that already includes Liam Gallagher, Brian May of Queen and stand-up Dave Chappelle.

The new additions also include Hawkins’s son Shane, Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, pop star Kesha, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and Luke Spiller of The Struts.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Updates:How to watch live from @wembleystadiumNew artists added to both showsHow to support @Musicsupport_uk and @MusiCares Read all the info at https://t.co/y2rJaVhr8R pic.twitter.com/kEgHcukv8n — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 17, 2022

Organisers also announced the show on Saturday September 3 will be livestreamed on Paramount+.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films and Creative, the full show will be available both live and on-demand.

Funds from concerts ticket and merchandise sales will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, which were selected by the Hawkins family.

The show is being followed by a second concert on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

New additions to that show include Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Barker and Ulrich.

The shows are expected to be the band’s first since Hawkins was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

No cause of death was announced, although a preliminary toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids and marijuana.

Hawkins had played in the band, fronted by former Nirvana drummer turned lead singer Grohl, for more than two decades.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.