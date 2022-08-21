Foo Fighters guitar could fetch £30,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Foo Fighters guitar could fetch £30,000 at auction

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 7:59 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 9:07 am
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs with the guitar Dave Grohl played on the Foo Fighters’ first hit videos (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs with the guitar Dave Grohl played on the Foo Fighters' first hit videos (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

A guitar used by Dave Grohl in one of the Foo Fighters first hit videos is to go on sale.

The Gretsch White Falcon guitar, played by Grohl in the 1997 video for Money Wrench, was originally owned by the American rock band’s rhythm guitarist Pat Smear.

It was used widely on their second album The Colour And The Shape released that year.

The guitar is being sold with other memorabilia linked to the band (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
The guitar is being sold with other memorabilia linked to the band (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

It is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £30,000 when auctioned at Wiltshire-based specialist music auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate on September 7.

The guitar is being sold with a Polaroid photograph taken by Smear of Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore playing it.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “This a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on Earth, ever to come to public auction.

“Monkey Wrench was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March.

Actress Drew Barrymore was also photographed by Foo Fighters' rhythm guitarist Pat Smear playing the instrument (Pat Smear/PA)
Actress Drew Barrymore was also photographed by Foo Fighters' rhythm guitarist Pat Smear playing the instrument (Pat Smear/PA)

“I’m expecting interest from around the world. The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic Monkey Wrench video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”

The White Falcon is being sold by a private collector.

Pat Smear, who was also the on-tour rhythm guitarist with Grohl’s previous band Nirvana, bought the guitar in 1996.

In a written provenance statement, Smear explained that he wanted to own a White Falcon having seen one of the instruments played by British new wave band Bow Wow Wow.

