ScotRail to provide additional trains for music fans heading to Coldplay concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

ScotRail to provide additional trains for music fans heading to Coldplay concert

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 10:39 am
Coldplay will bring their world tour to Glasgow on August 23 and 24 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Coldplay will bring their world tour to Glasgow on August 23 and 24 (Suzan Moore/PA)

ScotRail has announced additional trains and carriages will be operating this week to allow music fans to attend a major concert at Hampden.

Coldplay are set to bring their Music Of The Spheres world tour to Glasgow’s Hampden Park on August 23 and 24.

Concert-goers will have an extra opportunity to travel to and from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida – the closest station to the city venue – on each day of the gig.

ScotRail delays
Additional services will run between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, customers have been advised that queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the concert and at Mount Florida station afterwards.

And regular commuters using the Neilston services have been warned that their service may be much busier than normal on both days while people travel to the gig.

It comes as rail passengers were warned of “significant disruption” over the weekend due to strike action by rail workers on Saturday.

Industrial action by Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members of Network Rail led to ScotRail running a skeleton service, with disruption continuing into Sunday.

The dispute did not involve ScotRail staff, however the company said there would be major knock-on effects on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said: “We’re looking forward to helping music lovers travel by train to see Coldplay perform at our national stadium.

“To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to key trains as well as more trains to and from Hampden.

“Our advice to customers is to leave extra time for travel as trains are likely to be busier than normal.

“Buying tickets in advices through our mTickets system will reduce your queuing time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs with the guitar Dave Grohl played on the Foo Fighters’ first hit videos (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Foo Fighters guitar could fetch £30,000 at auction
Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz (PA)
Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato (PA)
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth child
Dame Harriet Walter (David Parry/PA)
Dame Harriet Walter will perform at Last Night of the Proms
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure (Official UK Charts/PA)
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure
Microsoft has revealed playing the music video for Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation crashed some of its older laptops (PA)
Janet Jackson song had power to crash laptops, Microsoft reveals
arab strap aberdeen
REVIEW: Arab Strap in their prime at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree
0
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
Andy Eagle, new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, shares his vision for the future of the organisation.
Video: 'I want to bring Hamilton to His Majesty's' - Aberdeen Performing Arts' new…
0
Sir Paul McCartney’s children’s book Grandude’s Green Submarine has inspired a special episode of Cosmic Kids Yoga (Cosmic Kids/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney’s picture book inspires online yoga session for children

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0