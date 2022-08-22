London Theatre Week returns with fan-favourite West End shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Theatre Week returns with fan-favourite West End shows

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 7:01 am
London Theatre Week aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End (Ian West/PA)
London Theatre Week aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End (Ian West/PA)

The Lion King, Frozen, Pretty Woman and The Book Of Mormon are part of the annual two-week campaign offering low prices for the biggest West End shows.

Almost 60 critically-acclaimed theatre shows have signed up to London Theatre Week, which aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End and continue to support live theatre.

Returning to the campaign this year are classic hit shows including The Phantom Of The Opera, Back To The Future and Les Miserables.

The Lion King breaks box office record
Disney’s The Lion King on the West End (Johan Persson/Disney/PA)

Other shows featuring include Dear Evan Hanson, Dirty Dancing, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jersey Boys, Magic Mike Live!, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Matilda and Sister Act.

New West End shows including The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Eureka Day, The Doctor and 2:22 A Ghost Story also join the line-up this year.

Merritt Baer, co-founder and president of TodayTix Group, said: “We are beyond thrilled by how both audiences and West End shows have responded to the creation of London Theatre Week.

“We are ecstatic at being able to partner with such high-calibre shows to offer compelling, affordable prices on productions that truly prove what’s magical about live theatre.

“Whether you’re looking for something that’s family-friendly, a splashy musical, or a thought-provoking play, London Theatre Week has something for everyone.”

Theatre fans can buy tickets for as little as £15 during the two-week campaign which launches from Monday until September 4.

