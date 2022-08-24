Kalush Orchestra make appeal for Azovstal fighters on Ukrainian Independence Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kalush Orchestra make appeal for Azovstal fighters on Ukrainian Independence Day

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 5:10 pm
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have marked Ukrainian Independence Day by launching an appeal for the fighters who survived the battle for the Azovstal steelworks.

The facility became the last holdout of Ukrainian fighters and civilians during the fight for Mariupol, a city in the south east of the war-torn country.

Wednesday August 24 marks 31 years since Ukraine’s independence from Moscow’s rule.

Oleg Psyuk, leader of the Kalush Orchestra, urged fans to donate 24 hryvnias (55p) or more towards the rehabilitation of those involved in the siege, which ended in May.

Psyuk said: “Earlier this week, the entire Kalush Orchestra was together in Kyiv and witnessed a ‘parade’ of Russian equipment on the Maidan, Kyiv’s main square, which our Armed Forces turned into a pile of scrap metal.

“It shows our strength, power and invincibility.

“This year’s independence is also for all Ukrainians away from the front line, who are more united than ever and are also working tirelessly to speed up our victory together.

“No one will be able to take this independence away from us.

“Also, today we launched a collection of funds for the rehabilitation of fighters from ‘Azovstal’.

“On August 24, for 24 hours, we encourage our followers on social networks to donate 24 hryvnias each, all the funds will go to the rehabilitation of our military.”

The folk-rap group have become international spokespeople for the Ukrainian war effort since sweeping to victory at Eurovision in May.

They later raised more than £700,000 for the Ukrainian army by auctioning off their crystal microphone trophy, and plan to tour the US from October with a portion of proceeds going to relief efforts at home.

Psyuk recently said they were “grateful” to the UK for showing solidarity with Ukraine by hosting Eurovision next year on its behalf.

In June, the group delivered their first UK performance since they triumphed in Turin with a set on Shangri-La’s Truth Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

