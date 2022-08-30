Snow Patrol frontman gets freedom honour ahead of concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Snow Patrol frontman gets freedom honour ahead of concert

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 8:02 pm
Gary Lightbody is bestowed the freedom of Ards and North Down (Kelvin Boyes/PA)
Gary Lightbody is bestowed the freedom of Ards and North Down (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has been awarded the freedom of the borough of Ards and North Down in an official conferment ceremony at Bangor Castle.

The conferment took place ahead of an acoustic concert by the band on Wednesday in the Co Down city, organised in celebration of the award.

Lightbody, described as the city of Bangor’s most famous son, officially received the accolade after signing the Book of Burgesses with mayor Karen Douglas and council chief executive Stephen Reid.

Ms Douglas, said: “The decision to bestow the freedom of the borough on Gary Lightbody was made in October 2019 but the pandemic and Gary’s busy touring schedule prevented us from presenting it until now.

“2019 was the year of Ward Park 3 which Snow Patrol headlined and the concert really put Bangor on the international map.

“That one event illustrated Gary’s love of home, his outstanding musical talent, and his commitment to championing new artists.

“He is a superb role model in the music industry and an ambassador for Northern Ireland so it is very appropriate for him to receive the highest honour that Ards and North Down Borough Council can bestow.”

Freedom of the borough is an ancient privilege dating back to the 1600s.

Gary Lightbody with mayor Karen Douglas and council chief executive Stephen Reid (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

Lightbody was instrumental in the establishment of Oh Yeah Music Centre in 2007, a charity and social enterprise in Belfast, formed as a resource for music makers and to support the music business in Northern Ireland.

He was the first recipient of the award for outstanding contribution to music at the Northern Ireland Music Prize in 2018 and has since talked about his appreciation of the ability to give back to the local music scene.

The launch of the Lightbody Foundation in 2019, in partnership with the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, has provided funding and helped to support a wide range of voluntary and community groups.

He has been open about his struggles with mental health and depression.

Snow Patrol returned to Bangor for concerts in 2007, 2010 and 2019.

