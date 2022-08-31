Star soprano Lise Davidsen: Opera productions cannot hide behind tradition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Star soprano Lise Davidsen: Opera productions cannot hide behind tradition

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 6:08 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 6:34 am
Star soprano Lise Davidsen: opera productions cannot hide behind tradition (Yui Mok/PA)
Star soprano Lise Davidsen: opera productions cannot hide behind tradition (Yui Mok/PA)

Star soprano Lise Davidsen says that opera productions cannot “hide behind tradition” and praised those that continue to keep the genre fresh.

The Norwegian singer, 35, who is due to perform at this year’s Last Night Of The Proms, said opera can “do what theatre… (and) movies can do”.

Speaking to the i newspaper, Davidsen recalled hearing crowds in Bayreuth, Germany, boo non-traditional performances of operas by Wagner, who did not appreciate “radical” reinterpretations of the composer’s works – which she described as “disrespectful”.

“We can’t hide behind tradition,” she said.

“What theatre can do, opera can do; what movies can do, opera can do.

“I want us to keep on doing these new productions and I want them to keep on failing or succeeding.

“I think that’s the whole point. By trying, we learn something new for next time.”

Davidsen will perform alongside Dame Harriet Walter at the Last Night Of The Proms at the Royal Albert Hall on September 10, and said she had been “prepping like crazy” for the event.

“It’s the closest thing a classical singer can get to being a rock star,” she told the i.

“I’m very happy I’ve done a Prom before because I know the concept of the standing audience and how close they are to you.

“But this looks like a very, very different evening.”

