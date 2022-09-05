Sir Cliff Richard announces first Christmas album in 19 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Cliff Richard announces first Christmas album in 19 years

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 12:04 am
Sir Cliff Richard is releasing his first dedicated Christmas album in nearly two decades (John Walton/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard is releasing his first dedicated Christmas album in nearly two decades (John Walton/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard has announced he is to release his first dedicated Christmas album in nearly two decades.

The 81-year-old singer will release the record, titled Christmas With Cliff, on November 25 and it will feature 13 tracks comprising Christmas classics and new festive songs.

Sir Cliff’s previous festive hits, including Mistletoe And Wine, Saviour’s Day and The Millennium Prayer, have become Christmas staples over the years, with his last Yuletide album, Cliff At Christmas, released 19 years ago in 2003.

Sir Cliff Richard has announced his first Christmas album in 19 years (PA)

He said: “I have always loved being in recording studios ever since Studio 2, Abbey Road, in 1958.

“I recorded this album in Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – 4,427 miles away from Abbey Road – and once again I felt that I was in a world of my own!

“I had the help of two producers, Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.

“They guided me through the ‘well known’ Christmas songs and freed me to sing them my way.

“They had differing approaches to the songs that I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamics that I had hoped for.

“This album is not just mine, it belongs to all of us involved in creating it, and I hope that we add a little something special to your Christmas season.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir Cliff Richard’s previous festive hits have become Christmas staples (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Cliff has enjoyed UK chart success with his previous festive songs, with Mistletoe And Wine bagging the coveted Christmas number one slot in 1988, and Saviour’s Day taking the title two years later in 1990, according to the Official Charts Company.

In 1960, with backing band The Shadows, the song I Love You was the Christmas number one.

Christmas With Cliff will see him “bringing together an album of classics” including songs like It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, Sleigh Ride, Joy To The World, When A Child Is Born, Jingle Bell Rock and more, and new tracks First Christmas, Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year), and Heart Of Christmas.

