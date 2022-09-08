Last Night Of The Proms cancelled by BBC out of respect for the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Last Night Of The Proms cancelled by BBC out of respect for the Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 12:14 am
Last Nights Of The Proms cancelled by BBC out of respect for the Queen (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Last Nights Of The Proms cancelled by BBC out of respect for the Queen (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The BBC has announced that the Last Night Of The Proms has been cancelled as a mark of respect, following the death of the Queen.

The conclusion of the eight-week summer season of daily orchestral classical music concerts, which takes place predominantly in the Royal Albert Hall in central London, was due to conclude on Saturday September 10.

The star-studded line-up included Dame Harriet Walter, as well as star soprano Lise Davidsen and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and was to be led by BBC Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska.

But following the historic news on Thursday the organisation announced that the final two nights of concerts on Friday and Saturday would no longer go ahead.

“Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect we will not be going ahead with Prom 71 on Friday September 9, or the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday September 10,” it tweeted.

The monarch, who was a Patron of the Royal Albert Hall, last visited The Proms in 2006 for a special concert to celebrate her 80th birthday.

The event, held on July 19, attracted a capacity crowd of almost 6000 people.

This year had seen The Proms return to its full season, beginning on July 15, with 84 concerts starring more than 3,000 musicians.

Queen at Proms Concert
The monarch, who was a Patron of the Royal Albert Hall, last visited The Proms in 2006 for a special concert to celebrate her 80th birthday (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Previous performances had included international orchestras such as Berliner Philharmoniker led by Kirill Petrenko, the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nezet-Seguin and the Australian World Orchestra led by Zubin Mehta.

It also featured a large-scale repertoire, not heard at the festival since 2019, from Verdi’s Requiem to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, performed by the Chineke! Orchestra, and Voices under Kevin John Edusei.

Mastermind host and BBC News correspondent Clive Myrie presented the First Night Of The Proms, while TV naturalist Chris Packham hosted the debut of Earth Prom.

The BBC Proms also featured the newly formed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra – led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson – which included musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras.

