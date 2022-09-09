Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 4:24 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 6:26 am
Sting ‘had a quiet cry’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Sting has admitted he had a “quiet weep” following the death of the Queen, as more celebrities paid tribute to her reign and legacy.

The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.

The former Police frontman joined other heavyweights of the British music industry including Simon Cowell, Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Paul McCartney, on a day that heard the British national anthem ring out across the world.

As well as celebrities, British arts and entertainment institutions including the BBC and Bafta all reflected on the impact the monarch has had on the country.

In a short tribute posted on Twitter, Sting, who was made a CBE by the monarch in 2003, wrote: “I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad for my country and what it has lost.”

Music mogul Cowell said the Queen was a monarch who “managed to balance great leadership, tradition and progression” in his own online tribute, posted to Instagram.