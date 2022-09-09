Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 12:34 am Updated: September 10, 2022, 3:50 am
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from "inhalation of chloroethane", the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed (Alamy/PA)


Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed.

The singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment, in Rochester, Minnesota, last month at the age of 41.

Autopsy documents obtained by the PA news agency listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as having contributed to his death.

The death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

A statement released by Campbell Danesh’s family previously said local police had found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor – who was known as Darius Danesh when he made his first bid for fame in ITV show Popstars in 2001 – also appeared on the first Pop Idol, which was won by Will Young.

After Pop Idol, Campbell Danesh turned down Simon Cowell’s offer of a record deal and signed with producer Steve Lillywhite, whose credits include U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Fellow Pop Idol contestants Will Young and Gareth Gates paid tribute to the singer after his death was announced, describing him as “driven, courageous and gentle”.

In a heartfelt tribute, Young, 43, wrote: “For the past few days my thoughts have been with Darius’s family and will continue to be so.

“I found this picture a while ago taken during Pop Idol. If there was ever an example of not giving up on your dreams then Darius is top of the pile.

“Driven, courageous and gentle. My love goes to his family at this time x”

Gates said Campbell Danesh had taken him “under his wing” during their time on the show and had been “like a big brother, always looking out for me”.

“I will miss our chats. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room,” he said in his own tribute.

Music mogul Cowell also paid tribute to the singer, as did Hollywood actor Gerard Butler.

The pair were close friends and were pictured together in Malibu shortly before the singer’s death.

In his own tribute to Campbell Danesh, Butler wrote that he had a “barely containable zest for life” and the “heart of a lion”.

“To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life,” he wrote.

“He was always armed with a smile, a booming voice, and a genuinely warm embrace that few could resist-nor would they want to!

“He was an incredible talent, a singer whose voice touched your soul and an actor with great presence.

“But, most importantly, he had the heart of a lion. It was bigger and brighter than the sun and an energy so contagious he could light up a room in seconds.”

Butler, 52, who is best known for films such as 300, Law Abiding Citizen and Olympus Has Fallen and its sequels, added that his friend was driven to “inspire others to better themselves”.

Campbell Danesh’s debut single, Colourblind, was released in July 2002 and went straight to number one, marking the start of a run of top 10 releases.

Following his death the song re-entered music charts and several days later took the top spot on the iTunes download chart.

Campbell Danesh’s family said in a statement he was “found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office”.

The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Country music star Garth Brooks performs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Katie Gregson MacLeod' was given advice by Lewis Capaldi. Picture by Meg Henderson.
Katherine Jenkins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Emeli Sande.
Queen Elizabeth II meets Joanna Lumley during a Reception for Contemporary British Poetry at Buckingham Palace, London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed (Alamy/PA)
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
