Lewis Capaldi feared he was ‘dying’ before ‘eye-opening’ Tourette’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Lewis Capaldi feared he was ‘dying’ before ‘eye-opening’ Tourette’s diagnosis

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 11:22 am
Lewis Capaldi is due to release his second album (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi is due to release his second album (Lesley Martin/PA)

Lewis Capaldi has said he feared he was “dying” and had a degenerative disease before being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, the Scottish singer-songwriter, 25, said others with the condition had reached out since he went public earlier this month, making him feel less “isolated”.

He said some had described him as an “ambassador” and joked, “So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well” in reference to the accession of Charles to the throne.

Capaldi revealed earlier this month during a Instagram Live that following his diagnosis he received Botox treatment in his shoulder to help control his tics.

On Tuesday, he told host Lorraine Kelly: “I got told like seven months ago or something like that, really recently.

“It made a lot of sense. To me, I am quite a jittery individual. A lot of people think I am on drugs when they meet me.”

Jokingly, he added: “I am not. At least not right now on Lorraine…”

Capaldi said the diagnosis “made a lot of sense”, adding: “I raise my eyebrows quite a lot. I do this shoulder thing. I take these deep breaths every now and then.

“I thought I was dying because I am a hypochondriac, so I thought I had some degenerative disease. But I don’t, so good news on that front.”

Asked about the public reaction to him talking openly about his diagnosis, the chart-topping musician said: “People have reached out and they have said that I am an ambassador, which was great.

“So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well.”

Capaldi said that “sometimes you feel you are alone in these things and it is nice to just see that you are not so isolated in all this stuff”.

He added: “It has been a bit of an eye-opener but it is nice.”

Capaldi also joked about releasing his first new music in three years the day after the Queen’s death last Thursday, saying: “Not a great week to release a single … Let me tell you that.”

Reflecting on her passing, he added: “It is a sad thing. And then you see the family all sad and it just reminds you as well that people in your own family have gone.”

The singer’s 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went on to become the biggest album of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

His second album is expected soon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis (AP)
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after mental his health (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sam Fender announces ‘time off the road’ to look after his mental health
The London Symphony Orchestra performing a special rendition of the British national anthem in tribute to the Queen (London Symphony Orchestra/PA)
London Symphony Orchestra perform national anthem in tribute to the Queen
adam ant aberdeen
All you need to know about Adam Ant's Aberdeen show
0
Professor Paul Mealor's setting of Psalm 118 was performed at a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service
1
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage
Stormzy (PA)
Stormzy offers support to family of Chris Kaba during London protest
Ricky Martin (PA)
Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
Lewis Capaldi is due to release his second album (Lesley Martin/PA)
19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
Scottish cup Fraserburgh FC (black) V Civil Service Strollers FC (red) In photo Scott Barbour celebrates his 3rd goal with his team mates Photo by Michael Traill 17 Mansefield Cottages Kennethmont Huntly AB54 4NP. Contact numbers Mob07739 38 4792 Home01464 831194
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
30 November 2019. Dveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Deveronvale FC and Wick Academy FC. Picture Content: Front 21 Wick Ross Allan
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
left, are Euro ES CEO Darryl Anderson, Industrial Services Director John McDonald and Business & Technical Director Brian Miller.
Aberdeen firm Euro Energy Services wins contracts worth more than £800,000
0