Scottish Album of the Year longlist revealed after record number of submissions

Organisers of the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award say they received a “record-breaking” number of submissions from artists this year.

Twenty albums have been selected for the longlist from 369 submissions by 100 impartial music industry nominators.

The winner will receive a £20,000 prize at the ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls on October 20.

Among those on the longlist are Declan Welsh and the Decadent West with the album It’s Been A Year, and Kathryn Joseph with For You Who Are The Wronged.

A special exhibition showcasing the 20 finalists will be held at the city’s Tollbooth.

The longlist will be whittled down to 10 and music fans will then be able to choose the eventual winner in an online poll between October 3 and 5.

Robert Kilpatrick, creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association/The SAY Award, said: “As Scotland’s national music prize, the SAY Award exists to celebrate the cultural impact and contribution of our nation’s recorded output.

“2022’s longlist presents a dynamic and diverse collection of albums which spans multiple genres and showcases both established and rising talent from across the country.

Declan Welsh and the Decadent West have been longlisted (Sedona May/PA)

“Despite the turbulence of recent times, the enduring impact and resonance of the album format remains. As vehicles of both self-discovery and connection with others, their power to ground, inspire and unite us is perhaps more important than ever.

“As we now approach our 2022 ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls next month, we look forward to championing Scotland’s ever evolving music scene and unique cultural identity; recognising the value and magic of music in our lives.”

Gerry McGarvey, convener of Stirling Council’s community planning and regeneration committee, said: “Congratulations to all the amazing artists from across Scotland that have made the longlist for this prestigious musical award.

“To reach this stage in the competition is an achievement in itself and it’s fantastic to have so many Stirling-based artists, and artists that have their roots in the Tolbooth’s Music Development workshops, in the final 20, demonstrating the area’s dynamic and diverse music scene.

“To celebrate the longlist announcement, we have created a special interactive exhibition in the Tolbooth, where people can sample the best of Scottish music in 2022.

“In just over a month one of these incredible records will be recognised as Scottish Album of the Year in the Albert Halls Stirling, and today’s milestone signals the countdown is on to an exciting and inspiring night.”

The SAY Award longlist for 2022:

AiiTee – Better Days

Andrew Wasylyk – Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia

Annie Booth – Lazybody

Bemz – M4

C Duncan – Alluvium

Callum Easter – System

Constant Follower – Neither Is, Nor Ever Was

Declan Welsh and the Decadent West – It’s Been A Year

Duncan Lyall – Milestone

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Hamish Hawk – Heavy Elevator

Hen Hoose – Equaliser

Kathryn Joseph – For You Who Are The Wronged

Kobi Onyame – Don’t Drink The Poison

The Ninth Wave – Heavy Like a Headache

Niteworks – A’Ghrian

Proc Fiskal – Siren Spine Sysex

Rebecca Vasmant – With Love, From Glasgow

Seonaid Aitken Ensemble – Chasing Sakura

Walt Disco – Unlearning.