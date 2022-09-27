David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for five times auction estimate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for five times auction estimate

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 6:17 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 7:29 pm
Messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London. Bowie’s lyrics to Starman have gone under the hammer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London. Bowie's lyrics to Starman have gone under the hammer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics to pop classic Starman have gone under the hammer for more than £200,000 at auction.

The song, about a Starman who would “like to come and meet us but he thinks he’d blow our minds” was released as a single in 1972.

It featured on the Ziggy Stardust concept album, which catapulted Bowie into international rock and pop stardom.

The handwritten lyrics to Starman (Omega Auctions/PA)

The handwritten lyrics, which were originally estimated to fetch up to £40,000, sold for five times more at £203,500 including buyer’s premium.

The winning bidder was Olivier Varenne, director of acquisitions and alliances and collections at the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, on behalf of a private collector.

Paul Fairweather, of Omega Auctions, said: “We had almost unprecedented interest from around the world for this historic piece of memorabilia.

“We had five telephone lines in operation for the sale as well as bidders online and in the room.

“We’re very pleased with the incredible price achieved and are sure the lyrics will be rightly prized and treasured by the winning bidder.”

Lost footage of David Bowie
David Bowie on Top Of The Pops in the 1970s (John Henshall/BBC/PA)

The lyrics were previously on display as part of the V&A Museum’s David Bowie Is collection, and they have been owned by the same person since the 1980s.

The A4 page features handwritten amendments and edits by Bowie, including corrected spelling mistakes and additions.

The lyrics were sold as part of a David Bowie and glam rock sale on Tuesday.

In 2019 the first demo of Bowie singing Starman sold for £51,000 after gathering dust in a loft for nearly five decades.

Bowie can be heard telling his guitarist Mick Ronson, who died in 1993, that he has not finished singing the song when he tries to end the demo.

The singer, born David Jones in post-war Brixton, died aged 69 on January 10, 2016.

