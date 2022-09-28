Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 1:00 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 1:21 pm
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)
Works by well-known British artists including David Hockney, Damien Hirst, Rankin and Boy George are due to go under the hammer anonymously to raise money for WaterAid.

The pieces will form part of the charity’s Art Of Change “secret” auction, but will be sold without the names of the artists on them, with bidders invited to use their artistic instinct to potentially make the buy of a lifetime.

The collection, curated in collaboration with Hidden Gallery, features climate-themed works to raise awareness of the devastating impact of climate change on vulnerable communities’ access to clean water.

The auction will be held during the British Art Fair at London’s Saatchi Gallery, which runs from September 29 to October 2.

The British artists featured range from celebrities and household names to emerging talent, with all those involved donating between 50% to 100% of their sale to WaterAid.

Artists who have contributed to the exhibition include Ben Okri and Rosemary Clunie, Boy George, Carolyn Trant, Carrie Reichardt, Damien Hirst, David Hockney and Giles Deacon.

Haseebah Ali, Henry Ward, Heywood and Condie, Jessica Albarn, Jonathan Barnes, Julian Wild, Nettie Wakefield, Pure Evil, Rankin, Rowena Easton, Sir Peter Blake and The Connor Brothers, will also have work displayed and sold.

Photographer and director Rankin said: “The climate crisis is a water crisis, from too much to too little, it’s now an emergency.

“Addressing this is a daunting task. That’s why it’s so important we think about supporting sustainable adaptation.”

Nigerian-British poet Ben Okri added: “The destruction of our environment and the impacts of climate change are now an unavoidable conversation.

“There is nowhere to hide. Those suffering the most are not those causing the problem.

“In Nigeria, the country of my birth, over 46 million people are without access to clean water. Progress is being made, but much more needs to be done.”

Many of the famous contributors are due to attend a collectors preview at the Saatchi Gallery on Thursday evening.

