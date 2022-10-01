Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 1:25 am
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show (Suzan Moore/PA)

Andrea Bocelli’s Friday night concert at the O2 Arena was a family affair, as he invited his son and daughter onstage to sing with him.

The trio sang several songs together in front of an audience of thousands at the venue on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London.

It comes after the Italian tenor announced the first ever recording with 24-year-old Matteo, and 10-year-old Virginia.

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena
The trio sang several songs together in front an audience of thousands at the venue on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London (Suzan Moore)

The family are getting together for a very special Christmas album, titled A Family Christmas, to be released later on October 21.

Bocelli’s shows at the O2 come just less than a year after their originally scheduled dates of October 2021.

The shows feature songs from the world-famous singer’s latest album Si, released in 2018, as well as a wide repertoire from across his 15 studio albums.

Andrea Bocelli at the O2 Arena
The family are getting together for a very special Christmas album, titled A Family Christmas, to be released later on October 21 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Si was Bocelli’s first brand new material in 14 years, and was billed as “a celebration of love, family, faith and hope”.  ‘

The album also features tracks co-written with Ed Sheeran and Tiziano Ferro as well as duets with Dua Lipa, fellow contemporary classical star Josh Groban, soprano Aida Garifullina, as well as a collaboration with his son.

Bocelli is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time, with 85 million worldwide album sales.

Andrea Bocelli Christmas Album
(Giovanni De Sandre/PA)

He has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and many royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

He was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 in the category of live theatre/performance.

