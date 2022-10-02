Viola player named first BBC Young Musician 2022 finalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Viola player named first BBC Young Musician 2022 finalist

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 8:01 pm
Jaren Ziegler has won the strings final of BBC Young Musician 2022, securing himself a place in the competition’s grand final (BBC Young Musician)
Jaren Ziegler has won the strings final of BBC Young Musician 2022, securing himself a place in the competition’s grand final (BBC Young Musician)

Viola player Jaren Ziegler has been crowned winner of the strings final of BBC Young Musician 2022, securing himself a place in the competition’s grand final.

The 16-year-old from London is the first finalist to be announced as part of the 2022 edition of the UK talent contest for young classical performers.

The strings final was recorded in early July at Saffron Hall in Saffron Walden, Essex, with highlights of the competition broadcast on BBC Four on Sunday evening.

Ziegler battled it out against four other young musicians in the strings final: violinists 14-year-old Aki Blendi, Clara Sophia Wernig, Dawid Kasprzak and Edward Walton, all aged 16.

The expert panel of judges for the event included two of the UK’s most respected soloists in the strings category: viola player Philip Dukes, and winner of BBC Young Musician 2002, violinist Jennifer Pike.

Dukes and Pike joined organist and director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge, Anna Lapwood, who is also the chair of all the BBC Young Musician 2022 category final judging panels.

The BBC Young Musician grand final, recorded at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on September 29, is scheduled for broadcast on BBC Four and BBC Radio 3 on October 9.

The programme’s presenting team will feature saxophonist and 2016 competition finalist Jess Gillam, classical soul pianist and composer Alexis Ffrench and presenter and BBC Young Musician regular Josie d’Arby.

The culmination of the contest will see Ziegler compete against yet-to-be-announced winners from four other categories – woodwind, brass, percussion and keyboard.

Each finalist will perform a concerto with the BBC Philharmonic orchestra conducted by Mark Wigglesworth in front of a jury of experts chaired by Lapwood.

Members of the jury include BBC Radio 3’s editor for live music Emma Bloxham, Southbank Centre’s head of classical music Toks Dada, conductor Ben Gernon, and sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar.

Percussionist Fang Zhang won BBC Young Musician 2020
Percussionist Fang Zhang won BBC Young Musician 2020 (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Following the broadcast of the strings final highlights on Sunday, hour-long programmes of highlights from the four other category finals will also be broadcast on BBC Four over the coming week.

BBC Young Musician 2020 was won by 18-year-old percussionist Fang Zhang, who was awarded the title in May 2021, after the grand final was delayed by the global pandemic.

Also set to return this autumn is BBC Young Jazz Musician, which turns the focus on some of the most talented up-and-coming musicians and singers on the British jazz scene.

The jazz final will take place at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 19 as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival.

During the event, five finalists will compete for the title of BBC Young Jazz Musician, each hoping to follow in the footsteps of the 2020 winner, pianist Deschanel Gordon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mel B demands action on domestic abuse during appearance at Tory conference
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show
Mark Mardell (Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch/PA)
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis
Ed Sheeran’s request for US copyright lawsuit to be dismissed has been denied (Hannah McKay/PA)
Ed Sheeran’s request for US copyright lawsuit to be dismissed is denied
Sam Smith and Kim Petras (PA)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras score chart success with new collaboration
Paul McCartney surprises Radio 1 DJ Steve Wright and his production assistant Dianne Oxberry (PA)
‘Broadcasting legend’ Steve Wright signs off from his BBC Radio 2 show
Three Chers, one pop goddess, as The Cher Show heads for His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
Three Chers for musical celebration of pop goddess at His Majesty's
Steve Wright (Jane Mingay/PA)
Steve Wright on his final BBC Radio 2 afternoon show: No tension here, just…

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks