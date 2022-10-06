Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in musical

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 1:54 am
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical (Ian West/PA)
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical (Ian West/PA)

Singer and actress Beverly Knight will star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in highly-anticipated musical Sylvia at The Old Vic theatre.

Following its first appearance as a work-in-progress show at the famous London venue 2018, Sylvia will return for a limited run from January 27 to April 1 2023.

The funk, soul and hip-hop musical tells the story of Pankhurst and her daughter Sylvia, played by Sharon Rose.

It was originally commissioned to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918 and the end of the First World War, and is produced by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

Writer Prince, who also serves as the show’s director and choreographer, said she was “incredibly grateful” to announce the production’s return, four years after its debut.

Olivier Awards 2019 – London
Knight will star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical Sylvia, at The Old Vic theatre (Ian West/PA)

“I’m particularly grateful for this second chance and to be able to finish what has been the most extraordinary creative challenge yet of my life,” she said.

“I’m over the moon that Beverley Knight is returning to the role of Emmeline Pankhurst and that Sharon Rose will be joining the cast as her daughter Sylvia.

“The musicians, performers and creatives collaborating together on Sylvia are all extraordinary.

“They inspire me every day. I’m truly excited to finally share this work and Sylvia’s wonderful, inspiring story.”

Knight added: “I am so happy to be reprising my role as Emmeline Pankhurst in the utterly brilliant Sylvia.

“The workshop version in 2018 pointed the way to what I believe will be a British musical theatre game-changer, both in the way the story is told through music and movement and in pulling in a different demographic to experience the joys of theatre.”

The singer and musical theatre star released her first album, The B-Funk, in 1995, which was heavily influenced by American soul music icons such as Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
Originally from Wolverhampton, Knight recently performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (PA)

Knight has released eight studio albums in total and is regarded as one of Britain’s greatest soul singers,best known for her hit singles Greatest Day, Get Up!, and Shoulda Woulda Coulda.

She was awarded an MBE for services to British music and charity in 2006, and has won three MOBO Awards.

Originally from Wolverhampton, Knight recently performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Joining her in the cast of Sylvia are Kelly Agbowu, as Mrs Drummond/Mrs Savoy, Verity Blyth as Clementine Churchill/Mrs Scurr, Kimmy Edwards as Emily Davison/Lillie Hardie/Mrs Watkins, and Alex Gaumond as Keir Hardie, among others.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of The Old Vic, said: “At long last, we are delighted to deliver the completed version of this hugely uplifting show, which first appeared at The Old Vic in an embryonic workshop version four years ago.

“Even then, this thrillingly kinetic, fun and emotional show was a giant hit with audiences and I’d urge you not to miss the much-anticipated finished article.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)
Take That may begin recording ninth album early next year, says Mark Owen
Khloe Kardashian has told Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online
Vagrant Real Estate, aka Nick Cronin, Aberdonian producer and DJ.
YouTube channel launched to shine a light on vibrant Aberdeen creative scene
M People in the 1990s (PA)
M People founder says band are ‘livid’ at use of song at Tory Party…
Rihanna ‘nervous, but excited’ to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna ‘nervous, but excited’ to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death (Rich Fury/AP)
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as a ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death
Life and work of Hans Zimmer to be celebrated in new BBC documentary (BBC/PA)
Life and work of Hans Zimmer to be celebrated in new BBC documentary
(Ian West/PA)
Arctic Monkeys among artists with most successful debut album from home region
Depeche Mode (Yui Mok/PA)
Depeche Mode announce first album and tour since Andy Fletcher’s death
FILE – Loretta Lynn poses for a photo at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 10, 2016. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)
Dolly Parton leads tributes to ‘wonderful talent’ of country singer Loretta Lynn

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks