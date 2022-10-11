Chart-topping singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chart-topping singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 1:01 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 2:41 pm
The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, from Surrey, appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday (PA)
The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, from Surrey, appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday (PA)

Musician Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a woman.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, from Surrey, appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty and a provisional trial date was set for January 3 2023.

A further mention hearing is scheduled to take place on October 24 this year.

O’Connor, 24, has collaborated with US rappers including Tyler, The Creator and in March earned his first UK number one album with his fourth studio album Who Cares?

A statement from his representative said: “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

“He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

Rex Orange County performs in Barcelona in 2018
Rex Orange County performs in Barcelona in 2018 (Christian Bertrand/Alamy/PA)

A statement from the Met Police said: “(O’Connor) is next due to appear at the same court in January 2023.

“The offences are alleged to have taken place in west London between June 1 and 2 2021.

“A report was made to police on June 9. A man was interviewed under caution and later charged as above.

“The investigation is led by the Central West Command Unit. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In July, O’Connor cancelled a string of September and November shows scheduled for Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

He wrote on Instagram: “It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned.”

He added: “This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

