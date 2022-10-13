Queen release lost song featuring Freddie Mercury for first time in eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen release lost song featuring Freddie Mercury for first time in eight years

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 11:17 am
Queen – Face It Alone (Queen/PA)
Queen – Face It Alone (Queen/PA)

Queen have released a lost song featuring their late band member Freddie Mercury for the first time in more than eight years.

Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band’s 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.

It was later rediscovered when the band’s production and archive team returned to the sessions to work on the upcoming reissue of the album.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The lost track features Queen’s late frontman Freddie Mercury (PA)

The single is the first new song released featuring Mercury since 2014’s Queen Forever album which included three previously unheard tracks with the singer titled Let Me In Your Heart Again, Love Kills and There Must Be More to Life Than This.

The former Queen frontman died from Aids-related complications in 1991 at the age of 45.

The classic rock band – comprising of Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon – were founded in 1970 and created hit tracks together including Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You.

Speaking of the rediscovered track, May said: “I’m happy that our team were able to find this track.

“After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us, yes, Deacy is there too, working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed… until now.”

Taylor added: “We’d kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem.

“It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

The song’s arrival comes ahead of the November 18 reissue of the band’s 13th album The Miracle, first released in 1989.

The album – which included tracks I Want It All, Breakthru and The Invisible Man – reached number one in the UK at the time.

It will now be available in an eight-disc collector’s edition box set format.

Among its contents, the expanded set includes The Miracle Sessions, an hour-plus disc of further previously unreleased recordings including six unpublished songs.

It also includes the band’s spoken exchanges on the studio floor in London and Montreux, giving a revealing window into the four members’ creative process and their personal relationships.

Queen’s The Miracle collector’s edition will be available from November 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Fans parade down Poland Avenue toward the former home of music legend Antoine ‘Fats’ Domino (Invision/AP)
Music great Fats Domino to have New Orleans street renamed in his honour
Sir Ringo Starr cancels tour after second positive Covid test in two weeks (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Sir Ringo Starr cancels tour after second positive Covid test in two weeks
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK’s biggest debut album revealed
Gun Aberdeen
Ahead of an intimate Aberdeen show Gun singer Dante Gizzi lifts the lid on…
Melanie C attends the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)
Mel C and Ellie Goulding among winners at Attitude Awards
Stormzy has announced his highly anticipated third studio album will be released next month (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stormzy announces release date for third studio album This Is What I Mean
Duran Duran have released the trailer for their upcoming film documenting their recent rooftop concert in Los Angeles (Niall Carson/PA)
Duran Duran release trailer for documentary film capturing LA rooftop concert
The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, from Surrey, appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday (PA)
Chart-topping singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault
Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again (Liam McBurney/PA)
Lives in Creeslough will never be the same again, says Daniel O’Donnell
Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran (Yui Mok/PA)
Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented