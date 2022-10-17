Dua Lipa says ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dua Lipa says ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 10:56 pm
Dua Lipa says the ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times (PA)
Dua Lipa says the 'simple pleasure' of reading has helped her through 'hectic' times (PA)

Dua Lipa says the “simple pleasure” of reading helped her through “hectic” times on tour and to connect with her heritage.

In a keynote speech given at the 2022 Booker Prize ceremony, the singer-songwriter, 27, said good writing “has the power to make people feel seen”.

The award was won by Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka for his novel The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida and presented by the Queen Consort.

2022 Booker prize
The Queen Consort meets singer-songwriter Dua Lipa ahead of the Booker Prize 2022 winner ceremony (David Parry/PA)

In her remarks during the event, at The Roundhouse in London, Lipa credited Ismail Kadare, who won the inaugural International Booker Prize, for testing her language skills as a child.

“It’s such an honour to be amongst some of the world’s greatest literary minds to talk about one of the most profound joys in the world: the simple pleasure of reading a book,” she said.

“Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me. Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today.”

Lipa said Kadare’s work also helped her “connect with my family’s heritage and identity as Kosovan Albanians”.

“I learned about the Albanian spirit of resistance, that same stubborn determination that keeps Kosovans fighting for international recognition for our independence today,” she said.

The Brit Award winner continued: “I often wonder if authors realise just how many gifts they give us.

“Today, touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic. Sometimes just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior.

“And at these times, it is books that soften me.

“Good writing has the power to make people feel seen and has to tell stories that the world has ignored.

“We all just want to love and to be loved and to find our place in the world, and authors really help us do that.”

Earlier this year, Lipa launched a podcast – Dua Lipa: At Your Service – in which she speaks to guests including renowned authors.

Concluding her remarks, she addressed the shortlisted authors, saying: “Whether your book was something you wrote solely for yourself, to change the world or simply because you felt like you had to, thank you for allowing us into the worlds that you create.

“It really does mean a lot to us readers.”

