Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 release date for highly anticipated second album

Lewis Capaldi has announced the release date for his highly anticipated second studio album.

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, featuring the Scottish singer’s new hit single Forget Me, will arrive on May 19 2023.

It follows Capaldi’s critically acclaimed 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

The 26-year-old has also announced a tour of North America, which will take place in the spring of 2023.

BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT 🥀 ~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~ pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! 🌍 x pre-order 👉 https://t.co/p67jgEQNbo pic.twitter.com/kKlzC3cGrJ — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 18, 2022

Speaking about the upcoming release, Capaldi said: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.

“The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Forget Me amassed more than two million streams within 24 hours of its premiere and is now approaching 100 million streams globally, in addition to making Capaldi only the third artist this year to land a single at the top spot on the UK charts in its first week.

“It’s about a break-up I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram,” Capaldi said of the song.

“I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it.

“It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

The singer also recently revealed that he has Tourette’s syndrome and has received Botox treatment in his shoulder to help control his tics.

Last month he opened up about the diagnosis during an Instagram Live, explaining he is still learning about the condition which causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics, according to the NHS website.

Capaldi admitted he was relieved to discover he has the condition as he originally feared he might have a degenerative disease.

Tickets for his North America tour will be on-sale to the general public on Friday at 12pm local time.