Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 release date for highly anticipated second album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 release date for highly anticipated second album

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 7:46 pm
Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 release date for highly anticipated second album (Ian West/PA)
Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 release date for highly anticipated second album (Ian West/PA)

Lewis Capaldi has announced the release date for his highly anticipated second studio album.

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, featuring the Scottish singer’s new hit single Forget Me, will arrive on May 19 2023.

It follows Capaldi’s critically acclaimed 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

The 26-year-old has also announced a tour of North America, which will take place in the spring of 2023.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Capaldi said:  “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.

“The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Forget Me amassed more than two million streams within 24 hours of its premiere and is now approaching 100 million streams globally, in addition to making Capaldi only the third artist this year to land a single at the top spot on the UK charts in its first week.

“It’s about a break-up I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram,” Capaldi said of the song.

“I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it.

“It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

The singer also recently revealed that he has Tourette’s syndrome and has received Botox treatment in his shoulder to help control his tics.

Last month he opened up about the diagnosis during an Instagram Live, explaining he is still learning about the condition which causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics, according to the NHS website.

Capaldi admitted he was relieved to discover he has the condition as he originally feared he might have a degenerative disease.

Tickets for his North America tour will be on-sale to the general public on Friday at 12pm local time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Cardi B (Invision/AP)
Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image
Kanye West sued for £221 million by family of George Floyd over podcast remarks (Alamy/PA)
Kanye West to face £221m lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks on podcast
Simon Cowell’s new project to pair music industry heavyweights with TikTok users (Headland/PA)
Simon Cowell to pair music industry stars with TikTok users in new project
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner
Little Simz is the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize at the Eventim Apollo in London. (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz named winner of 2022 Mercury Prize
Self Esteem attends the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show at the Eventim Apollo in London (Ian West/PA)
Self Esteem on challenging society with her Mercury Prize shortlisted album
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2023
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
GALLERY: Looking back at Lewis Capaldi's last Aberdeen concert
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Former court reopens as live music venue backed by Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody
Lewis Capaldi has received a top award (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi and Jonny Greenwood among winners at Ascap awards

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented