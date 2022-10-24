Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 7:35 am
Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation, a court has heard (PA)
Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and the woman's new partner in a late-night altercation, a court has heard (PA)

Rapper Lady Leshurr bit her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard.

Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday.

Thames Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Boyea was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow, when two women flagged down her car appearing to need her help.

The complainant, who is said to be the partner of O’Garro’s ex-girlfriend Ms Hussein, let O’Garro inside before realising who she was when the musician began shouting at her in the vehicle, the court was told.

The pair eventually left the car and became involved in a street fight in which O’Garro allegedly assaulted the left hand of Ms Boyea, who then phoned Ms Hussein, the court heard.

Mobo Awards 2016
Lady Leshurr when she won best female act at the 21st Mobo Awards (PA)

When Ms Hussein intervened, the woman who had been with O’Garro, 28-year-old Sherelle Smith, assaulted her, prosecutors claim.

Prosecutor Ugochi Obiechina said O’Garro, who is known for her popular Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, also assaulted Ms Hussein during the melee, which is said to have occurred after the musician left a club in Hackney Wick.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, is set to face a jury trial charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident.

Smith, from Yardley, Birmingham, appeared alongside in the dock on Monday charged with one count of the same offence.

They both entered not guilty pleas and were released on bail with conditions banning contact with the complainants, ahead of a further hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 21.

