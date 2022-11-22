Sam Ryder tops ‘incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings’ headlining NYE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sam Ryder tops ‘incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings’ headlining NYE

By Press Association
November 22, 2022, 9:26 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 4:23 pm
Sam Ryder will perform on New Year’s Eve (BBC/PA)
Sam Ryder will perform on New Year’s Eve (BBC/PA)

Sam Ryder will round off an “incredible” 2022 playing the BBC into the New Year with some of music’s biggest stars, the broadcaster said.

The British singer, 33, rose to fame after he came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, giving the UK its best result for more than 20 years.

He achieved the success with his uplifting pop song Space Man, which he went on to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

Platinum Jubilee
Sam Ryder performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London (Yui Mok/PA)

He also appeared at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium to sing a rendition of Queen’s Somebody To Love with Brian May, Roger Taylor and Foo Fighters.

He will top off a successful year appearing on his own BBC One show titled Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve as the nation builds up to the midnight moment.

The broadcaster said Ryder will perform hits which “span the decades” live on the banks of the River Thames as London enjoys its first full fireworks display since 2019.

Revealing the news on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Ryder said: “I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests.

“It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you! As always, thank you for the opportunity.”

Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy (Eurovision/PA)

The two-part episode will see the celebrations continue after midnight with Ryder taking on classic tracks and “special duets” to keep the nation singing and dancing until the small hours, the BBC said.

Jonathan Rothery, head of popular music TV at the BBC, said: “Sam and his all-star friends performing a party playlist of big songs will be the perfect way to bring in the New Year on BBC One”

Mel Balac, creative director of BBC Studios Entertainment, said: “Sam will be performing an exclusive set of NYE bangers with some unexpected musical surprises and unique twists along the way.

“Sam’s energy and charisma is off the scale as a performer and it promises to be one heck of a party for BBC One viewers.”

Guests joining Ryder will be announced in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singing
'It's a wonderful thing to be part of' Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeking a…
The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented