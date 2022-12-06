Olly Murs ‘really upset’ following public backlash to latest song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Olly Murs ‘really upset’ following public backlash to latest song

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 10:20 am
Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)
Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

Olly Murs said he “couldn’t believe” the backlash he received for the lyrics on his latest track I Hate You When You’re Drunk which fans branded controlling.

The song came under fire on social media for the lyrics which appears to criticise a loved one for drinking too much alcohol with online users drawing a link to his fiance Amelia Tank.

Singer-songwriter Murs, 38, was asked to respond to the criticism on BBC Breakfast with hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay on Tuesday.

He said: “It’s obviously upsetting to think that people took it that way because it was not that intention. It was a song that I really related to in the studio.

“At the start of January, I had a New Year’s resolution I wouldn’t drink for a year. So, I’ve been out with my friends, my family, (thinking) I hate you when you’re drunk.

“It was never about Amelia or anyone, it was just a song that we really related with at that time. So, for people to take it that way, I was really upset by it.

“I couldn’t believe people had taken it that way which is a shame because I think the song is really great.”

Murs said he understood that when you see something written it can look “a lot worse.”

He added: “When you listen to the song and you understand the type of artist I am, it was just more in a cheeky fun way.

“If there was anyone that I would thought would have got offended by it, it would probably be Amelia if she thought it was about her, but it actually wasn’t. We move on.”

Murs said he has stuck to his New Years Resolution which has made him “more aware” of his body but he will drink again next year.

“I was a bit wild when I was single and so now I’m happy and everything’s settled, it’s nice not to be drinking.

“It’s nice to be on the other side of it and just watch everyone else having fun. I’ve really enjoyed doing it to be honest.”

Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 3
Sir Tom Jones (Jane Barlow/PA)

Murs, who has been confirmed to return to The Voice UK, also seemingly let slip that Sir Tom Jones was set to return as a judge alongside him.

Talking about missing the England World Cup quarter-final game due to filming the BBC show, Murs said: “I can’t believe it so I’m hoping they turn around and say ‘Have the evening off’ because I can’t imagine there’ll be anyone there, we’ll be pressing the red button with no audience.

“I mean Tom’s Welsh.”

Correcting himself, he added: “If Tom’s there he won’t be bothered about watching it.”

