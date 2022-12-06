Jamiroquai announced as first headliners for Victorious 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nineties’ acid jazz funk band Jamiroquai have been announced as the first headliners of the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival.

The group, fronted by Jay Kay, will take to the stage on the first night of the Victorious festival, which is being held on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, from August 25-27.

Delighted to announce that we’ll be headlining @victoriousfest on Aug 25th 2023! 🚀 Tickets available here : https://t.co/C4ZkUSre7G pic.twitter.com/cuOApOZ5TB — Jamiroquai (@JamiroquaiHQ) December 6, 2022

A festival spokeswoman said: “The band are back to their funky best and, with 30 years of stone cold tunes in their locker including Virtual Insanity and number one hit Deeper Underground, expect a massive set of singalong anthems and some seriously groovy dancing.”

Other bands announced include Scandi-synthpop singer-songwriter Sigrid, indie rockers The Vaccines and alt-popsters The Divine Comedy.

Also appearing will be singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, Aussie punks Amyl & The Sniffers, Mersey rockers The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B, Dylan, Inspiral Carpets, Crawlers, Newton Faulkner and Wunderhorse.

First wave of artists announced! @JamiroquaiHQ @thisissigrid @thevaccines @divinecomedyhq @beabad00bee and so many more for Victorious 2023! Early Bird tickets on sale here – https://t.co/ku9yEuu1wf See website for day splits. Loads more to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/GbK4CUNaq6 — Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) December 6, 2022

Festival organiser Andy Marsh said: “We’ve got some incredible names confirmed already but it’s just a fraction of what’s to come.

“We’re really excited about Victorious 2023 and we can’t wait to tell you more in the new year. It’s going to be big.”

Previous headliners at Victorious have included Sam Fender, Stereophonics, Paulo Nutini, Madness and Elbow.