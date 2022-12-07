Olivia Newton-John and Jamal Edwards among most-Googled deaths of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Olivia Newton-John and Jamal Edwards among most-Googled deaths of 2022

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 8:03 am
Olivia Newton-John (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Newton-John (Ian West/PA)

The deaths of Dame Olivia Newton-John, Anne Heche and Jamal Edwards were among the most searched-for in the UK this year as fans mourned their loss.

Google’s annual Year in Search report revealed the top trends of 2022, with celebrity deaths again proving a popular topic.

The death of the Queen in September topped the list as the public paid tribute to her historic reign.

The 20th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Anne Heche (Tony Di Maio/PA)

Dame Olivia, best known for her starring role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease alongside John Travolta, was also among the most searched-for deaths.

The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in southern California aged 73, surrounded by family and friends, in August.

Global stars including Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John and Mariah Carey paid tribute to the “beautiful and courageous” actress and singer.

The same month, the death of Heche became a trending topic after the actress was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on August 5, in which her vehicle hit a building and burst into flames.

She was later declared brain dead but was kept alive on life support for three extra days so her organs could be donated.

Heche, 53, was among the biggest film stars of the late 1990s, starring opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford, and was also the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The unexpected death of music entrepreneur Edwards also generated a great deal of Google searches.

The DJ, who found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006 and helped launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J, died on February 20 at the age of 31.

He has since been honoured with multiple gongs including at the Mobo and Rated grime awards for his pioneering work in the music industry.

The death of record-breaking Australian bowler Shane Warne in March saw an outpouring of tributes from fans and the sports world.

After his death at the age of 52, he was remembered by friends as a “true cricket legend”.

PA My VH1 Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was also among the top trending celebrities who died this year.

Hawkins, who had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, died aged 50 in March.

Musical stars around the world paid tribute and a special concert featuring a star-studded line-up was held at Wembley Stadium and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in his memory.

The death of Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane trended in Google searches in October when he died at the age of 72.

The Scottish star, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy series, and he also starred as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.

Daniel Radcliffe was among Coltrane’s former co-stars to pay tribute, describing him as an “incredible actor and a lovely man”.

Glasgow School of Art’s new £30 million Reid building
Robbie Coltrane (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, also became a trending search last month after his death at the age of 34.

The US musician, who first found fame as a child star in the 1990s, received tributes from his brother and stars including Hilary Duff.

The death of Betty White was one of the earliest trending searches of 2022 after it was announced late on December 31 2021 that she had died at the age of 99.

The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, died less than a month before her 100th birthday.

Her death prompted an influx of online tributes from fans and global names including Ryan Reynolds, Joe Biden and Michelle Obama.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented