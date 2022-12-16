One arrested and three in critical condition after Brixton Academy show crush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One arrested and three in critical condition after Brixton Academy show crush

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 4:50 pm
The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Three people are in a critical condition and one person has been arrested following a suspected crowd crush at a concert in south London.

Nigerian artist Asake said he was “praying” for those injured during the incident midway through his show at the O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday night.

In a statement outside Brixton police station on Friday afternoon, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said an “urgent investigation” was under way.

He said one person had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and that three people were in a critical condition in hospital following the incident, down from four reported by the force earlier on Friday.

Mr Wingrove also said an incident in which an officer was “apparently seen to push a member of the public” is currently under review by the force’s director of professional standards.

A total of eight people were taken to hospital after a crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets, the Metropolitan Police previously confirmed.

Two who were less seriously injured were treated at the scene.

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, said in a statement on Instagram: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest.

“I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.

“I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short.

“Thank you for your unbelievable love, London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!”

 

Asake was recently nominated for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 award, for artists breaking through in the UK.

Ahead of the gig, he had posted on Twitter asking fans not to come to the venue unless they had a valid ticket.

The concert was the third of three sold-out dates at the 4,921-standing capacity venue and concluded a run of UK dates.

Footage posted online showed large crowds outside the building on Thursday night, with many people holding up mobile phones and filming the scene.

In other video content, the crowd inside the venue could be heard booing when an announcement was made from the stage saying the show was being stopped.

A woman involved in the crush, who spoke to the BBC after being admitted to hospital with suspected internal bleeding, said: “I couldn’t breathe and I completely passed out. I thought I was dead.

“I took my last breath and I could not get any more oxygen. I was so scared.

“I was just queuing up to give them my ticket and then the crowd out here was insane, they just came and pushed and I just fell down.”

The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy
The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy (James Manning/PA)

John, 32, who lives next to the O2 and declined to give his surname, said police arrived after the gig was cancelled.

“I saw everyone at the front door of Brixton Academy, (then) everything just stopped,” he said.

“It looked like the gig had been cancelled, and then some commotion, some pushing and shoving, and the police came shortly after. That’s when it kicked off and became aggressive.”

He added: “You could tell there was tension.”

He said people trying to get into the O2 had broken the glass of the front doors.

“People at the front of the Brixton Academy were really pushing and shoving and trying to break through the door and force their way in,” he said.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove speaks to the media outside Brixton police station about the incident at Brixton O2 Academy
Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove speaks to the media outside Brixton police station about the incident at Brixton O2 Academy (James Manning/PA)

“The glass of the doors was broken.”

Lambeth police previously said emergency services attended the venue in Stockwell Road following reports shortly after 9.30pm of injuries after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets”.

Scotland Yard said police officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene and found “a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that his “thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy”.

Asake was described on the venue’s website as “one of the hottest breakout stars from Nigeria” and is touring his debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe.

