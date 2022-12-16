MP calls for answers to cause of Brixton Academy ‘crowd crush’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP calls for answers to cause of Brixton Academy ‘crowd crush’

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 10:31 pm
Police officers outside Brixton O2 Academy where they are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries in an apparent crush as a large crowd tried to force their way into the south London concert venue. Police were called to the venue at around 9.35pm on Thursday following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Asake. Picture date: Friday December 16, 2022.
An MP has called for answers to what led to a suspected crowd crush at a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton, stating that “ticketing and security procedures have not performed as they should have”.

Three people are in a critical condition and one person has been arrested following the incident where a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets to a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue.

The singer has said he is “praying” for those injured on Thursday night.

Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall, said in a statement posted on Twitter: “It is very clear ticketing and security procedures have not performed as they should have for this incident to have occurred.

“We need answers about exactly how this happened and safeguards against it in future. This will be fully investigated by Specialist Crime detectives, supported by Lambeth Council’s Licensing Unit.”

She added: “This is a deeply concerning incident and has turned an experience which should have been a celebration into a very sad day.

“My thoughts are with those caught up in the crush last night, in particular those that remain in hospital. My central hope is for their full recovery.”

The Met Police confirmed that three women, aged 21, 23 and 33, remained in south London hospitals in a critical condition on Friday evening.

A spokesman said: “Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

He added that police were initially called at 9.04pm and officers attended at 9.11pm, earlier than the previously stated time of 9.35pm.

The spokesman said: “Working alongside venue staff, some of our officers provided CPR and emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics.

“Eight people were taken to hospital with what are believed to be crush injuries.”

The spokesman added that the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct under standard practice following incidents where police had been in attendance and members of the public had been seriously injured.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said an “urgent investigation” was under way.

He said: “I’d like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected by last night’s incident and those that have been injured. Having seen some of the really upsetting images on social media our thoughts are with them.

“An urgent investigation is currently under way led by detectives from our Specialist Crime Command and cordons remain in place as officers continue to work at the scene.

“This is still a fast moving and evolving picture and we are working to establish the events that led up to last night’s incident.

“We are also aware of a vast amount of footage on social media and of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with footage from officers’ body worn video cameras.”

The force spokesman said that video footage on social media showing an officer pushing a woman from the steps had been assessed by the Directorate of Professional Standards and said there was “no evidence of misconduct”.

He said that another woman was arrested for assaulting an officer.

He added: “We are aware of a video on social media showing a dog in the venue but we can confirm that there were no police dogs or police dog handlers at the scene last night.”

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, said in a statement on Instagram: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest.

“I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.

“I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short.

“Thank you for your unbelievable love, London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!”