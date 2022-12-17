Katherine Jenkins reunited with lost luggage before singing at Pope’s concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katherine Jenkins reunited with lost luggage before singing at Pope’s concert

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 6:07 pm Updated: December 17, 2022, 6:33 pm
Katherine Jenkins (PA)
Katherine Jenkins (PA)

Katherine Jenkins’ lost luggage was returned “20 minutes” before she went on stage to perform for Pope Francis at a concert in Rome in a “Christmas miracle” on Saturday.

The Welsh classical singer had warned she might have to pull out of performing at the Pope’s annual Christmas concert after accusing British Airways of losing her luggage.

But the 42-year-old said she was reunited with her missing belongings, including her dress for the show, just before she went on stage on Saturday.

Her Instagram story states: “Update: With just 20 mins to go before I go on stage for the performance, the bags have arrived. Nearly 2 days late.”

She had been forced to wear “trainers” while a nearby orchestra member wore “tuxedo tails” during Friday’s “filmed dress rehearsal” in front of an audience, she said on Instagram.

But on Saturday she wrote on Instagram: “Basilica of San Francesco d’Assisi – What a place of beauty: in the town, in the basilica, in the people & in the music.

“Thank you for having me and Merry Christmas! (The concert is aired on TV on Christmas Day after the Pope’s address).

“I live by the motto that ‘the show must go on’ and so as not to let anyone down, I would have gone on in a bath robe if necessary but thankfully the dresses arrived 20 mins before the performance.

“A Christmas miracle one of the brother’s said!”

Jenkins had shared her despair over the lost luggage on Twitter on Thursday, writing: “OMG! @British_Airways have lost my bags AGAIN!

“I’m supposed to be singing tomorrow for the Pope’s Christmas concert in Rome.

“I feel so let down as I will not be able to perform. Please sort this out.”

In response to the post, the official British Airways Twitter account replied with a tweet asking Jenkins to send a direct message and contact details so the company could attempt to track down her lost luggage.

Jenkins is no stranger to performing for high-profile individuals having previously performed for popes as well as at a number of royal occasions in the UK including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2016 and as part of the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

In September, it was announced she had become the first artist to record the new national anthem God Save The King after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesman British Airways had said: “We’re doing everything we can to reunite our customer with their delayed baggage as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

